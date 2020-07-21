How Primate Elijah Ayodele's Prophecy On Isa Funrua's Death Came To Pass

Listen to article

The senior prophet of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has explained how his prophecy about the death of Isa Funtua, President Muhammadu Buhari’s close friend, came to pass.

Alhaji Isa Funtua, widely known as an ally to the President, died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

In a series of prophecies he made on Sunday, Ayodele had predicted the death of a prominent Nigerian, categorically stating that it will happen within this week and next week.

He had said, “Within this week and next week, let’s pray not to lose a prominent Nigerian.”

Ayodele, in one of his predictions, had said that “President Buhari will still cry if proper cleansing isn’t done in the Villa.”

Funtua died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest and the news was first broken by President Buhari’s aide on new media, Bashir Ahmad, who hinted that the deceased was hale and hearty till he suddenly went to the great beyond.

Ayodele, in one of his most recent prophecies said that the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai may face assassination.