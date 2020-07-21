Nigerian Entrepreneur Commits Suicide Over Rape Accusation In Us

Listen to article

A creative designer and founder of Uhuru Designz, a United States of America-based clothing company, Izuchukwu Madubueze (simply known as Izu), has taken his own life over an allegation of sexual assault.

Izu, who resided in Tampa, Florida, reportedly moved to the US some years ago.

While his Lagos-based friend, Nelson Greyhood, confirmed the suicide to PUNCH Metro, efforts to speak to his family members proved abortive.

The telephone line of his brother, Ekene, was not reachable.

Our correspondent, however, read Ekene's status update, indicating that his phone was 'blowing up' from multiple calls, as he asked his friends to send him text messages.

He had yet to respond to a text message from our correspondent.

Izu reportedly graduated from King's College, Lagos, in 2013, before getting a scholarship to study at the University of Florida.

The King's College Old Boys' Association confirmed his death on its Twitter page.

PUNCH Metro gathered that a Twitter influencer and female rights activist, Nanichi Anese, added Izu's name to a list of sexual offenders on the social media late June 2020.

She claimed to have received information from some anonymous ladies, who alleged that the victim sexually assaulted them.

Izu, who was contacted by friends, who saw the post, reached out to Anese, demanding the identities of his accusers.

However, Anese allegedly declined the request, saying she had sworn to protect the ladies.

After failed efforts to clear his name, the victim was said to have taken his own life.

zu announced his own death on Twitter using Crowdfire App, an application which allows users to schedule their posts.

“Oh and if you're reading this, I'm dead lol,” he wrote on July 17, 2020.

As reactions trickled in, his accuser, Anese @nanichianese, claimed she had spoken to him and they had apologised to each other.

When the criticisms increased, she deactivated her Twitter account.

However, before deactivating the account, Anese said her intentions were noble.

“I'm aching right now and have so many thoughts, so much anger, pain, guilt, sadness. But this isn't about me. It never has been. For those of you healing so many wounds right now, I'm sorry if any of your pain has come at my hands. This is the last of what I would ever wanted and I am really struggling because my friend is gone,” she wrote.

Findings from earlier tweets by @nanichianeseshowed that she had listed the names of some men, including Izu, accusing them of sexual assault.

She urged them to have some “introspection” on their past dealings and seek the forgiveness of their former girlfriends.

“I have remained steadfast and will continue. No stories will be released, no names will be released. I stand by that and will not waiver. Deal with that as you see fit and do not attach me to anything. But this thread will live on,” she wrote on her timeline(Punch).