Court remands 37-year-old driver for obtaining money under false pretext 

A magistrate court in Osogbo, Osun State on today remanded a 37-year-old driver, Olabode Olamibo for allegedly obtaining One hundred and forty thousand naira (N140,000) from one Abidakun Titilayo and one Fadare Bose under the pretext of supplying them palm oil.

The prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode told the court that the accused person committed the offense sometimes in the month of April, 2020 at Alekuwodo area, Osogbo.

Inspector Adeoye Kayode stated that the offense committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol. II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty of the offense leveled against him. The accused person said that he went to the farm with Abidakun Titilayo to pay the money but he went back to collect the money after much trouble from the complaint.

He said “I went to the farm to collect the money and kept it in my car safe but to my greatest surprise I couldn’t find it, the money disappeared.

The Defense Counsel, Okobe Najite applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal terms.

The prosecutor opposed the bail of the accused person saying he absconded after given bail in the police custody so, if granted bail he will definitely jump bail. He added that the accused person cannot provide reliable surety.

The Defense Counsel promised that the accused person won’t jump bail and prayed the court to give his client the benefit of doubt.

The Magistrate, Ishola Omisade remanded the accused person in Ilesa correctional center and adjurned the case till 23rd of July, 2020.