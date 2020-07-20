Nigerian Parliamentarians Are Beneficiaries Of Most NDDC Contracts - Akpabio

Listen to article

Niger Delta minister, Godswill Akpabio, has said that most of the contracts of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) are given out to members of the National Assembly, Mr Akpabio said this during Monday’s investigative hearing held to probe the allegations of corruption in the NDDC.

The revelation unsettled the hall briefly, but the deputy chairman of the committee, Thomas Ereyitomi, who headed the panel after the chairman, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, stepped aside over allegations of bias, calmed some members who charged at the minister.

But when Mr Akpabio, a former senator and minority leader of the Senate, was asked if he was given the said contract when he was a lawmaker, he claimed ignorance.

During the hearing, various officials who testified before the House committee made allegations of reckless, unbudgeted and unaccounted spendings by past and present officials of the NDDC.