Court Remands 20- Year-old Man For Allegedly Stealing Policeman's Motorcycle At Barracks

A 20-years-old man, Mumini Husseni has been remanded by a magistrate court in Osogbo, capital of Osun State for allegedly stealing a Jincheng Motorcycle, property of one Sergeant Ashiru Idris.

The prosecutor, Sergeant Adepoju Kayode told the court that the accused person committed the offense on 2nd of July, 2020 at about 10:30pm at Okefia Police Barracks, Osogbo.

The prosecutor said that the accused person stole one Jincheng motorcycle valued the sum of One hundred thousand Naira (N100,000) .

Sergeant Adepoju Kayode stated that the offense committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under Section 390(9)(10A) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol.II Laws of Osun State of Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person who has no legal representation pleaded guilty to the offense leveled against him.

The Magistrate, Modupe Awodele remanded the accused person in Ilesa correctional center and adjourned the matter till 27th of July, 2020 for hearing.