Biafra National Council, BNC Coalition Suspends Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL from Coalition of Biafra Groups

Biafra National Council, BNC Coalition, today suspended the Biafra Nations Youth League, BNYL, from the Coalition formed in August 17, 2019.

Members of the BNYL were arrested in Bayelsa State by Police on their way to the inaugural meeting officiated by the former Niger Delta Militant leader, Alhaji Dokubo Asari.

According to a source, an internal wrangling, allegations and counter allegations of fraud broke out in the Coalition, mainly between some aggrieved members of BNYL and IPOB DOS, accusations of who truly embezzled Biafra funds in IPOB. A letter of summon was forwarded to the National Leader of BNYL, Princewill Chimezie Richard who in response raised an observation that the letter of summon from the Coalition bears a foreign address and signed by a Chairman at home, arguing that the letter is invalid and of no consequence hence Coalition never agreed to move headquarters to foreign land.

The BNC reacted swiftly by suspending the BNYL for responding as such, believing that the response from BNYL made mockery of the Coalition.