Covid - 19: Umahi equips two additional 150 - bed capacity hospital.

Ebonyi State governor, Chief David Umahi has again completed the reconstruction, renovation and equipping of two additional 150-bed capacity general hospitals in the state.

The two hospitals are Ikwo general hospital and Onicha general hospital.

In a press statement signed by the the Special Assistant to the governor on media, Mr Francis Nweze, he said the exercise was in conformity with the avowed decision of the Governor to ensure that Ebonyi medical sector ranks one of the best in the world .

Mr Nweze restated the preparedness of the governor and enumerated the frantic efforts he is making to curtail the spread of COVID-19 and other dangerous diseases in the state.

He noted that on June 28th 2020, while the Governor was interacting with Ebonyi State COVID-19 Medical Team at New Government House, he disclosed that he has made approval for the renovation and reconstruction of additional three general Hospitals at Ikwo, Onicha and Ishielu which is to provide quick medical attention to the three senatorial zones of the state.

He said that the Governor further explained that his target was to provide a sustainable and working system of the medical sector where a reported emergency case can be attended to within five minutes across the state.

The SA announced that the two general hospitals will soon be commissioned while the Ishielu General Hospital will be ready in 7 days time.