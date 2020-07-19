Anambra Traditional Rulers Restate Stand on Political Office Zoning

Listen to article

The Anambra State Council of Traditional Rulers, ASTRC, has restated its stand on zoning of political offices, maintaining that the office of the Governor has been zoned to Anambra-South Senatorial zone for the 2021 gubernatorial election in the state.

The Royal Fathers disclosed this after deliberating on the zoning and rotation of political offices in Anambra state recently.

A communique signed and released by the Chairman of the Council and Obi of Onitsha, His Majesty, Obi Nnaemeka Alfred Achebe, emphasized that the decision of the Council was not new . "The decision we are taking today is not new", it stated.

The communique which was also signed by the Secretary of the Council, HRH, Igwe Pius Omachonu and Deputy Chairmen, HM Igwe Engr S.I. Okafor, HRH Igwe Col. Wisdom Onebune (rtd) and HRH Igwe E.C. Onyia, representing the Anambra Central, South and North Senatorial zones respectively, stated that the council's decision stemmed from a decision it took in 2017, "to enthrone and sustain in Anambra State, a political culture of all inclusive democracy, cost effective electioneering and peaceful, free, fair and credible elections".

The Council further reaffirmed its resolution "that it is the turn of Anambra-South Senatorial zone to produce the Governor of Anambra State for two (2) consecutive terms totalling eight (8) years".

It also affirmed that power will rotate to Anambra Central afterwards and then return to Anambra North for the same two (2) consecutive terms of eight (8) years respectively.

The communique referred to the resolution of the Traditional Rulers Council during its annual seminar in 2017 to confirm its position on zoning/rotation of the office of the Governor among the three senatorial zones of the state.

The communique was endorsed and assented to by Ndi Igwe Anambra from the three senatorial zones.