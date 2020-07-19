Gov Buni Empowers Youths in Guban, Buni Villages of Fika LGA

Listen to article

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe state has flagged off the distribution of empowerment kits and tools to group of youths in Buni and Gubana villages of Fika LGA inYobe State Saturday as part of efforts to cushion th sufferings of the people.

Flagging off the third phase of the distribution of the empowerment materials on Saturday in Fika Local Government Area, the Yobe State Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idi Barde Gubana represented by the Deputy Speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly, Hon. Mohammed Isa Bello Danchuwa said the empowement programme was part of the complementary efforts of Governor Mai Mala Buni's leadership to encourage high quality people oriented projects and programmes to the people.

He said the people of the area are hardworking citizens that require a little incentives or empowerment for them to be self reliant in sustaining their own livelihood.

The empowerment package for Fika Local Government Area consistsed of 10 units of Tricycles/Tricycle Carriers 10 units of Sewing machines and 10 units of grinding machines that has distributed to beneficiaries in 10 wards of the local government area.

He added the distribution was one tricycle for each ward Chairman, one sewing machine for each youth Chairman and one grinding machine for each Women leader.

It would be recalled that similar gesture was extended to the people of Fune and Potiskum Local Government Areas at the first and second phases of the distribution.

In her address the State Commissioner for Ministry of Women Affairs, Hajiya Hauwa Bah Abubakar commended Buni and Gubana Youths stressing that Yobe State Government has been making gaint strides towards ensuring that youths become great asset in the society.

The State APC Women Leader, Hajiya Ladi Maluri and Youth leader, Babangida Jajere, State APC Chairman, Alhaji Adamu Chillariye and other stakeholders from the zone said that youths in Yobe State are presently withnessing improvement in terms of Livelihoods.

They Urged the beneficiaries to ensure proper use of the materials given to them to improve their living conditions.