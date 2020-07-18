Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass 663,000: WHO

Listen to article

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are currently over 663,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Africa.

The UN health agency gave the update on its regional official Twitter account @WHOAFRO on Friday.

“There are over 663,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases on the African continent – with more than 343,000 recoveries and 14,000 deaths,'' it stated on its dashboard.

The regional office stated that South Africa had 324,221 cases and 4,669 deaths, followed by Nigeria with 34,854 confirmed cases and 769 deaths, while Ghana had 26,125 confirmed cases and 139 deaths.

It added that Gambia, Seychelles and Eritrea were countries currently with the lowest confirmed cases in the region.

Gambia, the office said, had 78 confirmed cases with three deaths, Seychelles had 108 reported cases and zero death, while Eritrea had 251 reported cases with no death.

Meanwhile, the data posted on the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) dashboard was 1,051 cases higher than of WHO.

According to Africa CDC, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across the African continent reached 664,051 as at Friday.

The Africa CDC said that the death toll from the pandemic surged from 14,044 on Thursday to 14,399 as of Friday.

It further said that 345,320 patients who tested positive for COVID-19 have so far recovered from the infectious virus.

It said the highly affected African countries in terms of positive cases included South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Ghana.

The Africa CDC also said that the Southern Africa region is the most affected area across the continent in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, followed by the North Africa region.(NAN)