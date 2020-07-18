Magu's Release  from Detention Premature, Ill-advised; Coalition

Listen to article

Coalition for civil society groups under the aegis of "Concerned Nigerians against injustice and corruption" have berated the Insp. Gen of Police and the Presidential panel over the release of the suspended chairman of the EFCC from detention as utterly premature and ill-advised. The covener of the group Comrade Habu Bala wondered why a high profile personality who has been suspended for misconduct and various allegations of corruption would be released from detention at time when other top senior officials of the commission have also been suspended. "Since the panel are yet to conclude investigation into this matter, and when top officials were also fingered as likely accomplices and consequently suspended, the suspended chairman ought to have kept behind bars until investigations are fully concluded" the coalition lamented.

The release of a public official of his status and connections is capable of interfering with investigation, and could threaten the lives of Nigerians who might come out to give evidence on the matter.

Mr. Magu who has turned the EFCC into a glorified police station by keeping suspects in detention for over a year (in the pretext of conducting investigations) and also known to have a penchant for disobeying court orders should be allowed to taste his own pill. Prominent whistle blowers and insiders have corroborated the corruption allegations and the lavish lifestyles of officers and men of the EFCC. The coalition further called on the Presidency to expand the terms of the presidential panel to cover the source of wealth of so many officials in the commission. ''Take the anti corruption fight from the top to the bottom, they are all fingers of the same leprous hand'' There shouldn't be sacred cows in the fight against corruption", the coalition maintained.

The coalition also advised that Magu and the top officials under suspension should be strictly monitored, or better still returned to custody to avoid jeopardising investigations.

Signed

Comrade Habu Bala

For and on behalf of Coalition