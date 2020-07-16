Anambra Lawmaker, Akaegbobi Constructs Health Center for Ebenator, Borehole for Ukpor

Listen to article

In keeping with his campaign promises to his constituents, the member representing Nnewi South 2 Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly, Hon. Johnbosco Akaegbobi has constructed a Primary Healthcare Centre to the people of Ebenator Community.

The healthcare centre which is strategically situated in the Umuonyeukpa Village of the community was recently commissioned by the State's Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala in the company of some other stakeholders in the legislative and executive arms of the state government.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Akaegbobi said the healthcare which was part of his constituency projects and intervention to the people of the community who are in dire need of the facility, as the community hitherto had no Primary Healthcare Centre.

He appreciated the people for supporting and believing in him, even as he also extolled some of the stakeholder in the Local Government Area, including Chief Chuddy Atuchukwu and Hon. Arinze Chukwudebelu, who individually donated drugs and some other medical equipments to the hospital for its optimal functioning.

While highlighting some of the various ways in which the hospital and its facility would be of benefit to the community, Hon. Akaegbobi, who is also the Chairman, House Committee on Civil Society Organisations, Establishments and Labour matters, pledged more quality representation and dividends of democracy to the people.

Commissioning the project, the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Vincent Okpala described the project as apt and laudable, owing to its great importance to the people's health, especially in this period of coronavirus, when regular healthcare services and advisory are indispensable in winning the war against the pandemic.

He also advised the residents to make best use of the health centre, and regularly adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols and directives given by the government and other relevant health bodies, in order to curtail the spread of the disease in the state.

Speaking on behalf of the community, the President General of the Ebenator Development Union, Dr. Anthony Okechukwu appreciated the lawmaker for fulfilling his promise to the people, even as he pledged to ensure adequate use and protection of the facility and other government's projects sited in the community.

The epoch-making event attracted the esteemed presence of the Speaker of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Uchenna Okafor; the Transition Committee Chairman for Nnewi South Local Government, Engr. Chieloka Henry Okoye; member representing Nnewi South 1 Constituency, Hon. Sonny Ozobialu, and his Ogbaru 1 counterpart, Hon. Chukwunonso Noble Igwe; Prof. Sam Uzochukwu; a former Liaison Officer to Governor Willie, Engr. Jerome Igwe, among other stakeholders.

Hon. Akaegbobi also donated a 4000-gallon capacity modern borehole to the people of Agbuana Village in Ukpor Ward 5 area of his constituency, which was also commissioned the same day.