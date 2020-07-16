Wanted: Good Governance In Edo, Not Politics

Listen to article

If there is anything that has not added up to the wellbeing of Edolites since 2016 when the governor of Edo State, Mr. Godwin Obaseki assumed the number one political position in the State, it is unarguably good governance. Actually, his unending bickering with his predecessor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and former supporters and allies in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has forced many to wonder of what use to Edolites is his politics?

Following his recent affiliation to the Peoples Democratic Party where he now holds sway as the gubernatorial flag bearer ahead of the September 19 election, there is no denying the fact that signs of distress, defeat and desperation are beginning to manifest in his speech and body language thereby giving right thinking Edolites the impression that good governance has been jettisoned for now until after the election. His actions have exposed the innermost feelings of a governor that is desperate to return for a second tenure. Without doubt, he has being pushed by his former political benefactors in the APC to a point that he could no longer hide the venom in him. As can be seen through his body language the desperation to become a second term governor against all odds is not in any way hidden; it is very obvious!

To many political observers in the State and in diaspora, the desperation is rooted in the soul of the slogans like 4 +4Torgba, 4+1, the resurrection of “No Man is God”, Edo is not Lagos, Edo is Lagos, among others. Without any scintilla of hyperbole, the foregoing literarily demonstrates the mud of negligence governance has been thrown into in the State through crass politicking.

Prior to the official announcement by the governor that he has pitched tent with the PDP, there was reportage in the media early in the year, precisely in January, linking the governor’s romance with the main opposition party in the State to surreptitious move to join the opposition party. The report has it that the governor’s association with Sir Gabriel Igbinedion, the multi-billionaire, Esama of Benin, and Tom Ikimi in the Government House were moves being made to pitch tent with the PDP. Also in the series of the move was the meeting he had with Ordia Clifford, representing Edo Central in the National Assembly as well as alleged romance with the Delta State and Rivers State governors in the South-South. Damningly enough, there was an allegation that the governor was given conditions to fulfill before he could be guaranteed the party’s ticket. Among the alleged conditions is payment of non-refundable N5billion, scarification of some key positions like deputy governor, SSG, among others to the party. Although the state chapter of the PDP at the time refuted the allegations, and the state government never reacted to it. However, the allegation recently found expression in an African proverb that says “The owl cried throughout the night, and the child died in the morning” as the governor’s move to the PDP coupled with Wike’s threat to pull out of the reconciliation of the Edo State chapter of the PDP where he also accused some members of the National Working Committee of the PDP of “being sycophants and tax collectors who would never tell the truth” speaks volume. The foregoing no doubt point to the fact that governance in Edo has been sacrificed on the retrogressive altar of politics.

To my view, rather than playing retrogressive politics to the detriment of good governance, the governor ought to have emulated leaders like Dr. Pius Odubu who believes that politics is not a do or die affair. He has in 2016 and recently demonstrated the fact that it is better to be patient when things don't work out the way it was planned, and that where necessary it is expedient to remain cool-headed rather than keeping the attitude of entitlement. The governor’s attitude to power and politics has reminded this writer of Chinua Achebe description of men when he said that there was a moment when men were men and women liked it that way. A moment when men had to make hard decisions and accept reality even when they did not like it! It was that moment when men would assess the situation and moods of the time and make adjustment in their choices accordingly. This is the moment our Excellency has failed to realize. He has failed to study the time and adjust his needs and choices without realizing that Edolites are tired of politics, and that they are yearning for leadership, not politics.

The governor’s failure to study the moods and times and know what Edolites want has left us in the age of what Scholars Livit and Dubner described as Freakonomics. The age when things do not add up.

Put differently, what wisdom is inherent in the act of prioritizing politics to the detriment of good governance, and does that add up? Actually, his politics has forced me to ask; of what use to Edolites is his politics? Though Aristotle taught us that man is a political animal, my question is how can politics help Edolites in this political dispensation?

Your Excellency Sir, the second point in this write up is about you. And because I am speaking to his Excellency, I will be very sincere sir. Once you stop politicking and chose the leadership path, Edolites will be very happy and even your traducers will give you kudos upon kudos.

For the sake of clarity, it is expedient we make reference to the bible where we learnt that Esau spent much of his time doing politics. On the other hand, his twin brother Jacob spent much of his time at home. He did not show an attitude of entitlement but shunned politicking, was never in rallies or defiance campaigns but remained home thinking and plotting how he would inherit his father’s property. In the end, Esau lost and Jacob won.

Your Excellency sir, permit me to conclude this piece by advising that politics is about elections and leadership is about the next generation. Politics is about action; leadership is about vision. And like Moses in the holy bible, a leader does not excite crowds. His speech can even be limited. Instead, a leader directs crowds, with speech or without it. That is why he is called a leader.