Magu Says Allegations Against Him Nonsense, A Case Of ‘dog Eat Dog’. Vows To Battle On

Few hours after he was released from the 10-day police custody, the embattled Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu, has taken a swipe at those behind his arrest, detention, describing the allegations of financial improprieties leveled against him as a load of nonsense.

Granting a media interview late on Wednesday, Magu said the allegations were designed to tarnish his image. “They are nonsense. They are mere trump up allegations to tarnish my image and that of the EFCC. I did not steal or divert or convert funds to private use. I read the allegations and I was shocked,” he told the Nation newspaper exclusively. Savouring the air of freedom, Magu, who has been in custody since July 6 and was quizzed by the Justice Ayo Salami Presidential Probe Panel, said : “I am happy to breathe freedom’’. He, however, urged Nigerians not to give up on the fight against corruption, saying, “They should not give up on the fight because corruption kills a nation faster than any other thing. “Whether I am the chairman of EFCC or not, Nigerians must own the war against corruption which President Muhammadu Buhari is determined to eradicate.” On the grilling he went through, Magu also said: “It is one of those risks of the job. It is not a personal fight.

“Whether I am EFCC Chairman or not the anti-corruption war must continue. What I have gone through is a case of dog eats dog but I see it as one of those risks of the job. But we must not give up in any way.’’