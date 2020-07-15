Nigerian Youths Laud Exceptional Anti-corruption Posture Of Agf, Abubakar Malami

Listen to article

When Albert Einstein declared in his famous quote that "The world will not be destroyed by those who do evil, but those who watch them without doing anything", he may not have known that individuals catalogued as "generational gifts" in every society will rise up, stand head and shoulders high in defence of the society.

The stand of Nigeria's Chief Law Officer, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN, against individuals ravaging our common wealth has again been lauded by the Nigerian youths.

The umbrella body of the Nigerian youths, "The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN)", today in Abuja rallied support for Mr malami on his immovable stand against the enemies of Nigeria who through their corrupt practices are waging economic war against the citizenry, most especially the youths.

The National President of the body, Comrade Solomon Adodo alerted Nigerian youths on 'misdirected vengeful attacks' against the Attorney General of Nigeria for speaking up in the face of evil, particularly the ongoing investigation of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu. "Following the suspension and imminent sack of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, many stories have been sponsored in the different media. Most of them, out right lies; some are concoctions and a hotchpotch of deliberate falsehood, dirty imaginations and misdirected vengeful attacks. Which ever way, any story built on lies cannot stand against people of proven integrity".

Comrade Solomon Adodo and other officials of The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN)

Continuing, he said: "The first group of these people not only aim to rubbish the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to rid the country of systemic corruption, but also to destabilize his government so that an eventual takeover is guaranteed. They began by insinuating that if Magu is guilty of corruption, it means the President has altogether lost it. In fact, they claim that by the government allowing him to stay this long, it means the Anti-corruption fight is a charade. But this notion is laughable, because it is the same government of Buhari that is probing him now. But we shall deal with this point later".

The youth leader further disclosed the delussional state of mind of conspirators against anti-graft posture of President Buhari, who deploy Mudslinging and other covert antics to discredit the Minister of Justice. Hear him: "Another group has focused their attention on the Star Chief Law Officer of Federation, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN. Their own antics are infantile, comical and full of delusions that one is forced to pity them. You may have seen a building which they claim that Mr. Malami built for his son. And you may have read of other properties which they unsuccessfully tried to link him to. These have all been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood".

The Kebbi State born Senior lawyer whose unalloyed loyalty to 'truth' and detest to 'injustice' is a testament of what he stands for; "so when you begin to hear about those lies, spurious allegations and smear campaigns, these are some of the reasons. A man was given a job by someone who has faith in him. That man is doing that job honestly and without regards to whose ox is gored, and some people who feel powerful are doing everything to dent him and intimidate him" Comrade Solomon Adodo said.

The facts below about Nigeria's Chief law officer can not be disputed or contested, even among his adversaries: