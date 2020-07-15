Fraud hits Ebonyi FADAMA 111, Umahi sacks Cordinator.

Listen to article

Following the monumental fraud that bedevilled Ebonyi state FADAMA 111, the Coordinator, Dr Cletus Chukwuma Nwakpu has been suspended from office for financial misappropriation and embarking on action contrary to his oath of office.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of Executive Council meeting, Secretary to Ebonyi state government and Coordinating Commissioner Kenneth Ugbala said the suspension of Cletus Nwakpu became necessary following the report against him from Fiscal Responsibility Commission.

Dr Ugbala, said that Nwakpu’s act breached the oath of his office and other accusations of financial misappropriation against him, adding that there are some sector of the matter that is in court and council is restricted to attend to such matter that is in court, but directed that when the court procedures are concluded, then state government will take the necessary action.

He also said that the summary of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission is that Dr Cletus Nwakpu directed the opening of an account with the name of Ebonyi State FADAMA Production Cluster with Polaris Bank PLC, formerly called Sky Bank PLC and the project account has signatories and which money contributed by the farmers as captured in 2007 FADAMA Projects were deposited contrary to the financial regulation guiding the implementation of FADAMA projects..

He said, " Dr Cletus Nwakpu did not release to the farmers the complete Agricultural inputs which they paid for and has failed to refund the payment so made.

"Dr Cletus Nwakpu directed some parts of FADAMA office to collect about ninety million naira(#90,000,000) being for the beneficiary contribution levy made by the farmers in cash contrary to the requirement that every beneficiary contributed into individual farmers' production group account.

"The total sum of twelve million six hundred and ten thousand only (#12,610,000.00), two million six hundred and ten thousand naira only(#2,610,000.00) paid by farmers for advisory services of the 2017 FADAMA Project was not complied for the designated purpose.

" That the total sum of thirteen million, six hundred and fifty thousand naira only(#13,650,000.00) approved by Dr Cletus Nwakpu for the payment to the two resource persons for capacity building for the farmers was not actually spent for the purpose and there was no capacity building as claimed.

"That the regulation and guideline for the procurement of Agricultural inputs, selection of service provider, particularly for adversory service and capacity building for 2017-2019 FADAMA Project/Program were not compiled by Dr Cletus Nwakpu.

Also as part of the decisions reached by EXCO , the SSG said it has approved that the sharing of the Palliative that is meant for COVID-19 should start this coming Saturday and it will be done ward by ward, polling units as already agreed.

He further stressed that it will be left in the hands of the highest stakeholder of that polling unit who will take responsibility so that if anything happens they can hold such person accountable".

"So his Excellency has approved that the sharing should start immediately and the sharing is devoid of political party, devoid of any interest to ensure anybody who is an Ebonyian and everyone in Ebonyi state.”

On the newly sworn in Special Assistant to the Governor on road maintenance Mr Frank Ngwu, Dr Ugbala said he will collaborate with the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on road maintenance Ali Odefa to make sure all roads and potholes are maintained.

" Council equally swore in the new SA, Mr Frank Ngwu as a result of hard work in the words of our governor as APC member converted to PDP.”