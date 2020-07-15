The Anti-corruption Fight Is On Course, And It Is All Thanks To Dedicated Loyalists Of Mr. President, Like Abubakar Malami (SAN)

Listen to article

Being the Text of a Press Release by The National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) in Abuja on 15th July, 2020

Gentlemen of the Press!

Following the suspension and imminent sack of the former Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, many stories have been sponsored in the different media. Most of them, out right lies; some are concoctions and a hotchpotch of deliberate falsehood, dirty imaginations and misdirected vengeful attacks. Which ever way, any story built on lies cannot stand against people of proven integrity.

The first group of these people not only aim to rubbish the determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to rid the country of systemic corruption, but also to destabilize his government so that an eventual takeover is guaranteed. They began by insinuating that if Magu is guilty of corruption, it means the President has altogether lost it. In fact, they claim that by the government allowing him to stay this long, it means the Anti-corruption fight is a charade. But this notion is laughable, because it is the same government of Buhari that is probing him now. But we shall deal with this point later.

Another group has focused their attention on the Star Chief Law Officer of Federation, the Attorney General and Minister for Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami, SAN. Their own antics are infantile, comical and full of delusions that one is forced to pity them. You may have seen a building which they claim that Mr. Malami built for his son. And you may have read of other properties which they unsuccessfully tried to link him to. These have all been found to be nothing other than merchandise in falsehood.

Now one would wonder what is Malami's offence. There may be too many, but we would share with you the ones we know.