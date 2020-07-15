Gov. Zulum Distributes 300 Metric Tons of Fertilizer to Farmers in Borno State

Listen to article

Governor Babagana Umar Zulum of Borno State has flagged off the distribution of 300 metric tonnes of fertilizer to rural farmers for the commencement of agricultural activities this farming season across the state.

He said that the early distribution of the fertilizer was delibrately planned to coincide with the farmers’ planting and raining season in the month of July.

Governor Zulum who was represented by the State Deputy Governor , Alhaji Usman Umar Kadafur at the flag-off ceremony held yesterday in Kwaya Kursa town of Kwaya Kursa LGA of Borno.state also said, “To ensure a hitch free distribution exercise, a monitoring distribution panel; has been set up,."

"This will prevent the diversion of the commodity to targeted farmers in the 27 Local Government Areas of the state", Zulum said.

According to him,180 trucks of fertilizer carrying 300 metric tonnes were provided for distribution to the rural farmers to boost agricultural production during the season across the state.

Giving the breakdown of the fertilizer distribution, the State Commissioner of Agriculture, and Natural Resources, Alhaji Bukar Talba, disclosed that 90 trucks of the fertilizer would be distributed to nine LGAs in the Borno South Senatorial District with each Local Government Council getting 10 trucks for its farmers.

He added that the Borno Central and Borno North Senatorial District's were allocated 40 trucks and 50 trucks respectively for distribution to their 8 LGAs and 10 Local Gobernment Areas respectively.

The governor expressed his administration’s determination not only to raise farmers’ productivity, but in line with his 10-point development agenda to boost farm produce across the state for peoples consumption and economic benefits.

He also noted that the distribution of the fertilizer will also enhance living condition of the rural farmers that Constituted majority population of the electorates.

Gov. Zulum further said that the fertilizer was one of the most important farming input to improve agricultural production as local manure was grossly inadequate to meet the farmers’ demands.

“It’s therefore, necessary to provide agricultural inputs to farmers at the right time and at an affordable price,” noting that it will enhance high yields and productivity.

"Government will ensure that land is available for agriculture expansion across the state, while the hard to reach areas as a result of insecurity, are being accessed by farmers for agricultural expansion.

“Food sufficiency is the major catalyst for security and prosperity and this administration will ensure that all the requisite requirements for bumper harvest are provided,” Zulum said.

He however solicited for the co-operation and support of farmers for government to succeed in its overall development plan for the state while pledging to procure other agricultural inputs, including tractors, water pumps, seeds and pesticides to distribute to the farmers to prevent pre-harvest and post-harvest losses.