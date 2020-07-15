Court Jails Two Internet Fraudsters, Convicts Another

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office has secured the conviction of two internet fraudsters, namely: Rasak Olayinka Balogun and Ayodeji Oluwaseun Olatona, who all pleaded guilty to separate one-count charge of criminal impersonation.

The offence runs contrary to Section 22 (2) (b) (i) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc.) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22 (2) (b) (iv) of the same Act.

While Balogun was sentenced to seven months jail term by Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta, Olatona had his date with Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, who sentenced him to six months imprisonment.

Apart from his jail term, Balogun was ordered to restitute $4,000 (Four Thousand United States Dollars) to his victim, one Mantonia Duncan, and also forfeit his laptop, Samsung Galaxy S8 phone and iPhone 11 Pro Max to the federal government

while Olatona will restitute $500 (Five Hundred United State Dollars) to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 to the Federal government.

In a similar development, Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court, Osogbo, convicted one Timilehin Awojoodu of criminal impersonation, but reserved his sentence till July 21, 2020.

Besides the conviction, the judge ordered Awojoodu to restitute the sum of $2,500 (Two Thousand, Five Hundred United States Dollars) to his victim and forfeit his iPhone 7 and Infinix Hot 7 phone to the government.