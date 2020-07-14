TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

July 14, 2020 | Crime & Punishment

Borno Police Parade 4 Arrested Suspects At The Scene Of Boko Haram Attacks Along Auno - Jakana Road

Recover 1 Corpse, 4 AA Rifles, 2 MG, 8 AK 47 Rifles, 4 Double Star Barrels, 2 Magazines of 51 rounds, 270 Rounds of MG in
By Sadiq Abubakar, The Nigerian Voice, Maiduguri
Listen to article

The Borno Police Command has paraded 4 Suspects arrested at the scene of Boko Haram Terrorist attack on Monday along Auno-Jakana road located at about 15-20 kilometers away from Maiduguri city

The Police Command also recovered arms and ammunitions at the two scenes of the attacks including a corpse of one civilian which was deposited at a hospital near the area while the 2 suspects found in possession of 2 new Volkswagen golf station wagon were paraded along with 2 other suspects who specialized in stealing livestock in the area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu Ndatsu who stated this Tuesday at a press briefing with journalists in his office at the Command Headquarters Maiduguri said: "my men at about 16 hours Monday were on patrol when they got the intelligence that there was an attack at Auno and Jakana area".

" On getting the news, the patrol team reached the scene and found out that no security agent was military was at the scene of the attack. They found a dead body of a male individual who could be either a Boko Haram Insurgent or a civilian.

"I directed them to take him to the nearest hospital and search the area very well where the patrol team found 8 AK 47 Rifles, 2 Machine Guns, 4 AA Rifles, 4 Double Star Barrels, 2 Magazines of 51 rounds ammunition's, 270 rounds of MG.

"This information and items recovered will be communicated to other secuirty agents in the state for confirmation. I also instructed my men to return to base when we learnt that fighter jets were also deployed later to the scene".

"So, I told them to vacate the area to avoid being mistaken by the air fighters as Insurgents. The suspects who specialized in stealing livestocks were arrested for stealing Rams and 2 suspects who specialized in snatching and dismantling vehicles for sale of it's parts were also arrested by the patrol team", CP Aliyu said.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists