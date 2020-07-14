Borno Police Parade 4 Arrested Suspects At The Scene Of Boko Haram Attacks Along Auno - Jakana Road

Listen to article

The Borno Police Command has paraded 4 Suspects arrested at the scene of Boko Haram Terrorist attack on Monday along Auno-Jakana road located at about 15-20 kilometers away from Maiduguri city

The Police Command also recovered arms and ammunitions at the two scenes of the attacks including a corpse of one civilian which was deposited at a hospital near the area while the 2 suspects found in possession of 2 new Volkswagen golf station wagon were paraded along with 2 other suspects who specialized in stealing livestock in the area.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Aliyu Ndatsu who stated this Tuesday at a press briefing with journalists in his office at the Command Headquarters Maiduguri said: "my men at about 16 hours Monday were on patrol when they got the intelligence that there was an attack at Auno and Jakana area".

" On getting the news, the patrol team reached the scene and found out that no security agent was military was at the scene of the attack. They found a dead body of a male individual who could be either a Boko Haram Insurgent or a civilian.

"I directed them to take him to the nearest hospital and search the area very well where the patrol team found 8 AK 47 Rifles, 2 Machine Guns, 4 AA Rifles, 4 Double Star Barrels, 2 Magazines of 51 rounds ammunition's, 270 rounds of MG.

"This information and items recovered will be communicated to other secuirty agents in the state for confirmation. I also instructed my men to return to base when we learnt that fighter jets were also deployed later to the scene".

"So, I told them to vacate the area to avoid being mistaken by the air fighters as Insurgents. The suspects who specialized in stealing livestocks were arrested for stealing Rams and 2 suspects who specialized in snatching and dismantling vehicles for sale of it's parts were also arrested by the patrol team", CP Aliyu said.