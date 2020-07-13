RAPE: International non governmental organisation (INGO) staff allegedly defiles 10 year old in Borno

Listen to article

A staff of one of the International non governmental organisation (INGO) - Street Child, operating in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital has been arrested by police for allegedly defiling a 10 year old girl he lured into his room at Mashidimami area of the state.

Speaking to The Nigerian Voice, the mother of the victim (name with held) explained that the defiler forced her daughter into bed when she took a cartoon of soft drink and water he earlier bought from her shop to his room.

According to her, "my daughter assisted him to offload a cartoon of water and soft drinks to his room and he grabbed her and pushed her on his bed covered her mouth with his hands and raped my daughter on Sunday,”

A Child Right Activists, Comrade Lucy Dlama Yunana, who also spoke to newsmen said she has interest in the case and will follow it to conclusion.

According to Lucy, “Mother of the victim called and informed me about the rape and I went to the police station at GRA police station to see the defiler who is currently in the police custody. All I want is justice to take it’s course and I will follow it to a logical conclusion .” Lucy said.

Meanwhile, Street Child in a release late Sunday evening said, the organisation is aware that one of its staff members has been accused of rape.

"The allegation, occurring outside work is currently being investigated by the police. We have immediately suspended the staff member in line with our organisational protocols, pending the outcome of the police investigation.

"Street Child fully supports this objective inquiry and will render any assistance requested.

"We are closely following the situation and ready to act to ensure that the proper and appropriate steps are taken. Our concern now is for the survivor. While ensuring their privacy and safety, it is important that the survivor is properly cared for and receives the support they need.

"Street Child totally condemns abuse and exploitation in any form and is committed to providing protection and support to anyone coming into contact with our organisation. Street Child has zero tolerance for any violation of humanitarian and safeguarding principles, particularly related to the prevention of sexual abuse and exploitation." The statement said.