Covid - 19: Ebonyi commences House to House testing strategy.

Ebonyi state Government has stated its prepardness to commence House to House testing strategy on each citizen across the 13 Local Government Councils of the state as part of measures put in place to contain the spread of the dreaded covid 19.

Chief Press Secretary to the Deputy Governor, Dr Monday Uzo who made this known in a press statement made available to newsmen said the programme was designed for 14 days in the first instance.

The statement urged the 13 council Chairmen to ensure that a minimum of one hundred persons were made available by each of the councils to participate in the testing exercise and to liaise with the state Ministry of Health for the testing procedure.

It also directs that schools in the state should remain closed in the meantime which it said had become imperative after reviewing the current situation on the spread of the virus within the state .

The Press secretary maintained that Government is irrevocably committed to protecting the lives of school children especially now covid 19 has escalated into community transmission .

He further enjoined the people and indeed parents to take this decision of government in good fate since no drug or vaccine has been globally or nationally certified for the treatment of the deadly virus .

" The good people of Ebonyi State are reassured that Government under the leadership of His Excellency Engr David Nweze Umahi, FNSE, FNATE who is extremely doing well and working so hard for the state from isolation remains resolute in the fight against Covid 19.

" It will be recalled that Ebonyi was one of the first states to lock down its borders, establish isolation and holding centres including the renovation, furnishing and equipping of 13 General Hospitals in the state among other measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

" The Governor has also asked the Deputy Governor to acknowledge and convey his appreciation to all the strata of the society especially the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN and other religions bodies for prayers offered for himself and the entire state .

"Once again be assured that the fight against the pandemic will remain total", It concluded.