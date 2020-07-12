Nationwide Lockdown: You Can't Dictate for Government - APC Group Tells Kemi Olunloyo

Listen to article

Our attention has been drawn to the fake news report attributed to a sensational journalist, Ms. Kemi Olunloyo who is now regarded in some quarters as the Chairlady of 'Fake News Manufacturers Association of Nigeria,' (FNMAN) claiming that the Federal Government is planning another nationwide lockdown that will last till November this year.

In a statement released to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the National Publicity Secretary of APC Mandate Defenders, Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka, the group said no individual or group can dictate for government on what to do next as government has all the relevant information to guide it's decision in line with the national interest of Nigeria.

The group further noted that nationwide lockdown or no lockdown should not be the concern of Nigerians at the moment, instead, they should be pre-occupied with the habits and thoughts of how to flatten the curve on Covid-19 by obeying the guidelines and protocols issued by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control as well as the Presidential Taskforce for the Control of Coronavirus Pandemic.

Once again, we urge our fellow citizens to be rest assured that the APC-led Federal Government will at all times and in all matters take decisions that will protect their lives and safeguard their livelihoods without external influence from any individual or group.

Nigerians are therefore advised to ignore Kemi Olunloyo and her co-travellers but rather stick to the non-pharmaceutical interventions because prevention is still better than cure in this battle.

At this juncture, we call on all Nigerians irrespective of class and status to take individual and collective responsibilities so as to reduce the increasing number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

SIGNED

Mr. Ifeanyi Emeka,

National Publicity Secretary,

APC Mandate Defenders