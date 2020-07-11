Early Morning Accident Claims One Life In Anambra

Listen to article

It was another fatal crash in Anambra State, as reckless Tipper Driver beat the traffic light and crushed a tricycle operator to death in the early hours of Saturday, leaving others injured.

The Sector Public Education Officer, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anambra State Command, RC Pascal Anigbo announced this in a statement issued to newsmen on Saturday.

According to him, the fatal road crash which was recorded at about 4.40am, occurred at the Kwata Junction axis of the Enugu—Onitsha Expressway, in Awka, the Anambra State Capital.

The statement reads, "A fatal Road Traffic Crash was recorded at about 4.40am today Saturday 11 July, 2020 at Kwata Junction, along Awka-Enugu expressway involving a Mercedes Benz 911 with registration number AKL325ZT and a Tricycle with registration number HTE159VC.

"According to an eyewitness, the driver of the M/Benz 911 beat the traffic light and rammed into the tricycle, whose rider was obviously not concentrating.

"A total of Five victims (4 male adults and 1 female adult) where involved the crash. The tricycle rider was killed instantly, while the female victim sustained serious injuries and was rushed to an unknown hospital by the other male victim in the tricycle and yet to be identified persons. The 911 driver and his motor boy were arrested by the Police and taken to the Central Police Station, Awka, for further investigation.

"The vehicles were also towed to the Station. The corpse was deposited at the morgue at, Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Amaku by FRSC rescue team from Anambra State Sector Command, Awka.

"The Sector Commander Federal Road Safety Corps Anambra State, CC Andrew A. Kumapayi strongly warns drivers against violating Road Traffic Rules and Regulations. The traffic lights and other road furniture has been installed to help prevent avoidable road traffic crashes, they must be obeyed at all times. He sends his condolences to the family of the dead and wishes the injured victim quick recovery."