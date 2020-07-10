Edo 2020: Gov Ganduje's Dollars Stench, A Bad Omen For Osagie Ize-Iyamu Campaign - PDP GROUP.

Listen to article

The Coalition of PDP intelligentsia for Justice And Rule of Law, PDP-IJRL, has berated the All Progressives Congress, APC, for making mockery of the federal government's fight against Economic and Financial Crimes by fielding a governorship candidate in Edo state, Mr Osagie Ize-Iyamu who is currently facing corruption charges brought against him by Present Muhammadu Buhari administration via the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The Coalition in a statement on Thursday by it's Convener, Fred Latimore Oghenesivbe Esq, said the APC which vowed to kill corruption in the country seems to be romancing accused persons under it's firm grip, as can be seen from her political partnership with the party's governorship candidate in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, accused by the federal government and charged to Court by EFCC over unscrupulous financial deals for which the sum of N700 million was allegedly stolen and/or misappropriated.

According to the group, no serious and credible government will reject responsible and forthright governorship aspirants and settle for an accused person facing corruption charges in Court, knowing fully well that Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is not a fit and proper person to occupy the office of governor as rightly stated by Adams Oshiomhoke in 2016, adding that APC does not mean well for Edo people by presenting an alleged criminal as governorship candidate in the state.

It noted that a person who cannot be prudent in managing N700 million can never be trusted with Edo State treasury and as such the APC national government have sufficiently demonstrated that her fight against corruption is bedevilled by party politics and selfish political interests rather than national interests.

The group further stated that fielding a person of questionable character as governorship candidate, and whose case is pending in Law Court as can be seem in the instant case of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, is not good for the nation's image as a global player, adding that the international community will certainly mock our nascent democracy and the APC national government fight against corruption; economic and financial crimes.

Oghenesivbe further asserted that the coalition of PDP Intelligentsia for Justice And Rule of Law, is not comfortable with the kind of game the APC national government is playing in her fight against economic and financial crimes, adding that the proper thing to do was to allow the full course of justice to be exhausted and if Osagie Ize-Iyamu is found not to be guilty it is only then he can present himself for elective office and not the other way round. It is unjust for a governorship candidate to be facing criminal trials in Court and at the same time engaged in his governorship electioneering campaign.

The PDP group also frowned at the appointment of Gov Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State, as Chairman of APC National Campaign Council for the party's governorship election in Edo State, saying that Gadunje's fractured image based on the United States Dollars kick back deal; and the stench hovering around the Kano State governor, is certainly a bad omen for the electioneering campaign of APC ratified governorship candidate, Osagie Ize-Iyamu.

"The Coalition is pained that APC is hell bent on institutionalizing corruption in Edo State by fielding an accused person charged to Court for economic and financial crimes, Ize-Iyamu, as her governorship candidate for the September 19 election, andnin the token for appointing Gov Ganduje whose hands have been soiled over alleged taken and/or receiving of certain quantity of United States Dollars as bribe for contracts awarded in his state of Kano.

"We are convinced that APC does not mean well for Edo people, for the fact that the party decided to present an accused person charged for financial crimes as governorship candidate, and at the same time rejected aspirants of high moral standards, integrity and enviable track records in their respective life endeavours. There is more to it that meets the eyes.

"Our confidence is domiciled in the willpower of Edo people, and we are pretty sure that they will vote wisely to reject the coded plan to loot their state treasury via Osagie Ize-Iyamu, an already identified boldface, facing corruption charges brought against him by EFCC and the federal government.

"Edo people will avoid APC deadly trap to empty their state treasury by voting enmass for the peoples governor, Godwin Obaseki, in the forthcoming governorship election slated for September 19, in the state.

"What the APC is planning to do in Edo State is unheard off, an aberration that is repugnant to natural justice and good conscience, a serious technical infraction on the rule of law, capable of perverting the course of justice.

"As it is today, Osagie Ize-Iyamu is standing trial for economic and financial crimes, and the same government that dragged him to court also fielded him as governorship candidate in Edo State while the case is active and ongoing. It's funny and laughable, the group," added.