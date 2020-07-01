Julius Berger to Reconstruct Owerri/Orlu & Owerri/Okigwe roads, as Imo Govt. Signs MoU

Listen to article

The Imo State Government today, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Julius Berger Nigeria Plc for the Construction of Owerri to Orlu and Owerri to Okigwe roads in the state.

"Today, on behalf of the good people and Government of Imo State, we took another bold step towards our commitment to infrastructural renewal by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc on the reconstruction of Owerri to Orlu and Owerri to Okigwe roads in the State.

The company was represented by the South East Regional Manager of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, Mr. Juergen Fischer at the MoU signing event which took place at the Sam Mbakwe Exco Chambers, Imo State Government House, Owerri.", Governor Hope Uzodimma highlighted upon endorsement of the MoU.

These two roads are vital and a critical infrastructure linking Imo State to her neighbours. It's reconstruction Will improve the economy of the state.

The Governor who spoke elaborately about the road after the occasion said, "the choice of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc is predicated on the company’s track records of quality and value for money which is very important to Imo people at a time like this.

I reassure Imo people that with what is known of Julius Berger Nigeria Plc, the projects would be delivered within a record time and this will indeed, be a partnership that will stand the test of time.

Furthermore, I appeal to Imo people, especially communities on the right of ways of these projects to give maximum cooperation to the construction company including the much needed support to enable them deliver the projects in record time."

This singular move have since received applaud from Imo indigenes because this would be the first time a reputable company such as Julius Berger would be handling a project in the state.