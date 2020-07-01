Ncdc Advisory For Vulnerable Groups ((the Elderly And Those With Pre-existing Medical Conditions))

Listen to article

The novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is a new strain of the virus that has not been previously identified in humans. SARS-CoV-2 is the virus that causes the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This is an advisory on COVID-19 for people who are deemed vulnerable, because they are at a considerably higher risk of having complications from the disease. It is important that people with underlying health immuno-compromised conditions take extra precautions to protect themselves, due to their weakened immune system which puts them at a higher risk of infection.

This advisory will be updated frequently to reflect new information and research emerging on the disease and its impact on vulnerable populations.

who is vulnerable?

Based on current knowledge of the disease, the following category of people are considered vulnerable and at high-risk of complications from COVID-19;