Gov Okowa And Wife Test Positive To Coronavirus

Delta State governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and wife, Dame Edith, have tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19)

The governor disclosed the information through a post on his verified Facebook page on Wednesday, saying that are stable and have commenced necessary treatment, and further isolation.

Governor Okowa and his wife had gone into self-isolation on Friday after one of their daughters tested positive to the virus.

According to him: “My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter.

A statement by the chief press secretary to Governor Okowa, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, added that the governor assured that his administration would not relent in its efforts at combating the virus in the state, and urged the public to support it by complying with prescribed protocols by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“COVID-19 is real. The rate is increasing in our state and the virus is taking the lives of some of our people.

“I, therefore, again call on every Deltan to observe the protocols on the virus while in public, to curb further spread of the virus, especially in the communities,” the statement added.