774,000 Unskilled Jobs: National Assembly May Suspend Festus Keyamo (minister Of State For Labour, Employment And Productivity)

The Nigerian Voice reports that the National Assembly has concluded plans to suspend the Minister of state for Labour, Employment and Productivity, Festus Keyamo, over the shouting match with lawmakers on Tuesday.

It was gathered the issue will be raised on the floor of both House of Representatives and Senate for discussion on Wednesday (tomorrow).

The lawmakers, who were visibly angry about how the Minister engaged them in the shouting match over the process for the recruitment of 774,000 Nigerians across the country’s 774 local government areas, vowed to move a motion for his suspension.

Many of the federal lawmakers were lamenting that they have never witnessed such embarrassment.

It could be recalled that there was mild drama on Tuesday in the Senate as the Minister of State for Labour, Employment and Productivity engaged them in a shouting match with the Senate Committee on Labour and Employment and Productivity over innovative public works job creation programme meant to create 774,000 unskilled jobs.