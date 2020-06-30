20 Boko Haram Insurgents, 10 Soldiers Killed In Ambush In Borno

Listen to article

It was reported that more than 20 members of Boko Haram insurgents and 9 soldiers were killed again in a road ambush along Maiduguri-Damboa-Biu road .

One soldier lost his life in another ambush along Pulka-Ngoshe road behind Gwoza Hills in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno State at the weekend security sources said.

The Maiduguri-Damboa road incident according to the sources occured separately on Saturday within the vicinity of Dogon Waye (Unused NITEL Masts,) which is located at about 45 km along Maiduguri - Damboa road.

While that of Pulka -Ngoshe road the source said took place at Bokko settlement (Pulka/Bokko ward) in Gwoza Local Government Area of Borno state, where 10 people were seriously injured and some soldiers were said to be missing in action".

"The troops were heading to their base at Bokko area of Ngoshe town situated along Pulka - Ngoshe road , behind Gwoza Mandara mountain which shares border with Cameroun Republic.

An eye witnesses who was also a survivor passenger who gave his name as Ali Isa who narrowly escaped the attack, said, "Several members of Boko Haram sect laid ambush along Damboa road at about 2pm and opened fire targeting military escort vehicles, which led to exchange of gunfire, a situation that made many victims to fled into the bush for safety."

He said that,a lot of people including some members of Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) in company of the security escourt vehicles had to engage the terrorists, with many victims still missing at time of going to the press.

A surviving member of the Civilian-JTF who is not authorized to talk to the press confirmed to The Nigerian Voice on Sunday that over 20 terrorists and nine soldiers died in the attack.

“During the clash, more than 20 terrorists were killed, unfortunately, we also lost nine of our soldiers that were escorting the Motorists or travellers from Maiduguri to Damboa,” the source said.

“The suspected boko Haram Insurgents or attackers have also gone away with a patrol vehicle belonging to our vigilante operatives who were also part of the escort team.” the CJTF member added

Another source, a motorist who maneuvered and made a u-turn back to Maiduguri, Mallam Usman Abdulahi said ,"the attackers did not confront civilian travellers. They were just after the military operatives as the civilian were not attacked by the Insurgents except the soldiers ".

However, the military authorities were yet make any comment on serious attacks. SMS was sent to the acting Director , Nigerian Army Public Relations Headquarters Abuja , Colonel Sagir Musa for comment on the attacks but it was not replied as at the time of going to press

He however answere a phone call that put to him but replied: "Sorry I cant attend to you now as I am on transit".