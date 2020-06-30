Covid -19: Death Toll, Ebonyi Records 3, Infection Cases Rise To 503.

Listen to article

No fewer than 3 persons have reportedly died of COVID-19 related cases as the number of infection cases has risen to 503 in Ebonyi State.

Also a total of 357 infected persons have been discharged in line with NCDC guideline while a total of 3369 samples have been been tested in the state.

Ebonyi state Governor, Chief David Umahi while reacting to this expressed worry at the increasing number of cases recorded in the state despite the state government's efforts.

The Governor made this known while receiving report on the update of the outbreak of covid 19 in the state from the Commissioner for Health at the new government House complex, Centenary city, Abakaliki.

Governor Umahi said the state government was going to re-evaluate the government’s policies and operations regarding the fight against the virus.

He frowned at the nonchalant attitude of residents whom he said have refused to obey safety protocol leading to increase in cases.

Earlier, Commissioner for Health, Dr. Umezuruike while giving an update on the outbreak of the pandemic in the state disclosed that 24 Health workers have been infected with Covid-19 since the outbreak of the dreaded disease.

Though the Commissioner did not give the names of the deceased, he stated that one of them is a retired Permanent Secretary in the state from Ebonyi Central Senatorial zone of the state