Court Jails Six 'Yahoo Boys'

Six internet fraudsters popularly known as Yahoo boys were convicted and sentenced today for their fraudulent acts.

The convicts were prosecuted by Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal Office.

Five of the convicts: Josiah Olafuyi; Abdul-Salam Abubakar; Blessing Opeyemi Omoyajowo, Bolaji John Alegbe and Olawale Ayorinde Abdulaliyu, were prosecuted before Justice Patricia Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

Abdulaliyu was sentenced to three months imprisonment; Olafuyi got four months; Abubakar and Omoyajowo got six months each, while Alegbe bagged seven months jail term.

The sixth convict, Aremu Oluwatosin Akindele, was prosecuted before Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, Abeokuta.

Justice Mohammed Abubakar sentenced Aremu to 11 months imprisonment.

The convicts are to restitute their respective victims, through the Federal Government the sums of money they defrauded them, as well as forfeit to the government, all items recovered from them.