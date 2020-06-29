Police arraigns 33-year-old man for stealing

Listen to article

The Osun State Police Command, Osogbo today arraigned a 33-year-old man, Bashir Hamzat for stealing and defrauding one Kamorudeen Imam.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Adeoye Kayode told the court that the accused person committed the offence sometime in the month of June, 2020 at about 10:00 hrs in Osogbo, Osun State.

The prosecutor said that the accused person used false pretence to obtain a sum of three hundred thousand naira (N 300,000) from one Kamorudeen Imam with the pretence of assisting him to use his ATM for him.

Inspector Kayode said that the accused person also stole six hundred thousand naira ( N 600,000:00k) property of one Kamorudeen Imam.

The prosecutor stated that the offence committed by the accused person was contrary to and punishable under section 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code Cap 34 vol II Laws Of Osun State Nigeria, 2002.

The accused person pleaded not guilty of the offence levelled against him.

The Defense Counsel, Yetunde Dada applied for the bail of the accused person in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, E I Omisade granted the bail of the accused person in the sum of N 200,000 with 1 surety in like sum.