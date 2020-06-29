Corps member invents automated hand washing machine in Osun 

Listen to article

A member of the National Youths Service Corps in Osun State, Mr Manpasu Mathias has invented an automated hand washing machine as part of efforts to curtail the spread of Coronavirus.

Mathias who hails from Uding town in Hong Local Government area of Adamawa state studied Electrical and Electronics Engineering at Modibbo Adama University of Technology, Yola.

The Corps member with state code number OS/19B/2222 said he spent two weeks on the project. He initiated it and it was funded by NYSC.

Mathias presented the machine to the NYSC State Coordinator, Mr Ayodele Adewale Adegoke at the NYSC State Secretariat in Osogbo, the state capital to the administration of NYSC officials and members of the public.

The Corps member demonstrated how to use the machine and it dispensed soap and water without pressing any button on it. It also dispensed sanitizer and it has a dryer to dry hand after the hand washing.

Adegoke commended the Corps member for the initiative and encouraged people of Osun State to imbibe regular hand washing and keep observing the COVID-19 safety guidelines provided by National Center for Disease Control NCDC.

The state coordinator thereafter presented a certificate of recognition and cash award to Mathias.

After the presentation, the machine was placed in front of the Secretariat for staff, corps members and visitors to wash their hands before going into the Secretariat.