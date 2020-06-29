Shehu Sani's absence in court stalls trial 

Listen to article

The absence of former Senator today stall the trial of the politician facing corruption charges at the Federal High Court, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, is prosecuting Sani on two-count criminal charges.

The former Senator was accused of obtaining the sum of USD$25,000.00 from Alhaji Sani Dauda of ASD Motors, Kaduna, under a false pretence that he would use the sum to bribe the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, shield Dauda from EFCC’s investigation and prompt the Commission to arrest and prosecute one Abubakar Musa who is having an issue with Dauda.

At the resumed trial on Monday, defence counsel, A.A. Ibrahim SAN informed the court that the defendant was not in court because his neighbour just died of COVID-19, following which the Kaduna State Government placed a movement restriction in the area.

“My Lord, the defendant is unavoidably absent in court today because one of his neighbours died of COVID-19, and the government of Kaduna State placed a restriction of movement in the area, hence making him absent. In the circumstance, we are pleading with the court to give us a date,” he said.

Prosecuting counsel, Abba Mohammed raised objection as he informed the court that he had two witnesses in court and that one of them came from the same Kaduna.

The judge, I.E Ekwo adjourned the case till July 6,7,8 and 9, 2020 and threatened to revoke the bail earlier granted Sani if he fails to appear in court on the next adjourned date.