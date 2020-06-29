Bishop Oyedepo condemns Lagos, Ogun States for not reopening churches

Listen to article

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Faith Church International, aka Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said Lagos and Ogun states have been infected with anti-church virus hence the decision to open markets and keep churches shut.

The cleric stated this while delivering a sermon on Sunday.

Oyedepo said it was ironic that while marketplaces remained open and people no longer observed social distancing or hygiene, the church was being suppressed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cleric added, “No hand-washing, nothing, everyone is in the market running over one another every day of the week and there is no outbreak from the market, but there is now outbreak, perceived outbreak from the church. Prophets are God’s voices to the nations. Caution!

“Now, freedom of worship is no longer a constitutional right, it’s now determined by some individuals. It is a hard thing to kick against the pricks. This is no longer coronavirus, at least in two states – Lagos and Ogun. It is now anti-church virus, clean and clear.”

Oyedepo said in the last one week, 10 people testified to have been healed of the disease.

He argued that the church, which had the power to heal people, remained closed.

According to him, what was happening to the church could be likened to the experience of the children of Israel when they were in Egyptian bondage.

“Can anybody silence the church? No! I have never heard of anybody that God healed in the market, but people get healed in every church day and night, real, tangible healing. We have recorded 114 coronavirus healing testimonies. We got 10 this week. And that is the place that is vulnerable, not the market,” Oyedepo added.

Lagos, which is the epicentre of the pandemic, has yet to reopen places of worship.

Ogun State, which shares boundaries with Lagos, is home to the largest auditoriums of many big churches, including the Redeemed Christian Church of God, the Mountain of Fire’s Prayer City and the Living Faith Church.