Lagos East Senate Bye Election: We will participate, calls on intrested public to apply. - ADP

Listen to article

The Action Democratic Party (ADP), has said that, they are warming up, ahead of the Lagos East Senatorial Bye Election coming up soon.

The election became necessary, when the former occupant of the position, Senator Bayo Oshinowo died, and according to law, there must be a replacement. ADP commiserate with his family, and prays that his soul find rest with God.

ADP, as a major political party in Lagos State, have said they are not leaving any stone unturned, on the coming bye election, calling on all intrested party members, and members of the public who will like to contest to come forward and apply.

The party however tasks aspirants to make available in triplicate, Letter of Intent, the aspirant’s CV, birth certificate, a photocopy of his or her party membership card signed by his or her ward chairman, two copies of passport sized photographs duly signed by the aspirant and his/her LGA Chairman at the reverse side,” among other things. The application can be directed to the State Chairman of the party, Barr. Nasiru Adewale Bolaji via email [email protected], for futher processing.

"Our party will participate in this election because we have formidable structure in all the five local government areas of Lagos East. We will present the best candidate, that his/her contribution on the floor of the Senate, will reflect the wishes of the constituency".

ADP said, once INEC rolls out its guildlines on the bye election, it will fill in a credible candidate, with the required competence, character and capacity to deliver for the good people of Lagos East.

SIGNED:

Prince Adelaja Adeoye

ADP National Publicity Secretary