Gov. Zulum Establishes 6 Reform Agencies for Effective Implementation of Projects, Programmes

The Borno State Government has in the course of it's socio economic reforms of government structures in the last one year established 6 reform agencies to effectively and efifciently enhance and implement the state government policies, programmes as well as projects.

Secretaty to the State Government (SSG). Alhaji Usman Jidda Shuwa stated this at Press briefing held weekend at the conference room of the SSG's office, Governor's Office, Musa Usman State Secretariat . Maiduguri.

He said “the newly established agencies include Borno State Geographic Information system (BOGIS), Borno State Education Trust Fund (BSETF), Borno State Security Fund (BSSF). Borno State Bureau of Public Procurement, Agency (BSBPPA) , Borno State Healthcare Delivery Services Agency (BSHCDSA) and Agency for the Coordination of MDAs and Humanitarian Affairs.”

“The procurement act was passed by the National Assembly and was also domesticated by the Borno State House of Assembly, (BOSHA), all government procurement must be through bureau of public procurement in line with public procurement act to curb corruption. and was established.

” During the period under review, the state government has also Constituted a Committee on Civil Service Reform so that some of the systemic challenges and institutional inadequacies both structural and instutional be addressed Civil service is dynamic and we must make changes to meet the changing trend of governance", Shuwa said.

The SSG further explained that the state government has had agreement with Cameroon, Niger and and Chad Republic when the governor visited them with a view to bring back over 250,000 Nigerian Refugees, from Borno state and other neighbouring states of the north east where already 2, 000 refugees from Cameroon have arrived Banki border town in Borno state and we are discussing with the Nigerian Refugees Commission and Nigerian Air Force to repatriate others also back to their ancestral homes in Nigeria”

He said: "We have written letters to the Shehu’s of Bama and Dikwa, as well as the Emirs of Gwoza, Askira to relocate back to their communities for full restoration of civil authority and they are now all in their domains with their traditional district and village heads às well as tittle holders on the issue of return of IDPs and restoration of civil authority at the 27 LGAs of the state, Shuwa said.

He said that within the last one year, the state government has also employed 150 medical doctors, 120 administrative staff and 5 professionals to fill the vacancies created by the retirement of workers in the civil service but also has to be incorporated in the budget