Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa), Orange Group Chairman is not Dead

This is to appeal to the general public to disregard the rumour about the dead of Tony Ezenna, Chairman of Orange Group.

The rumour is malicious and the hand work of mischief makers as the Ikenga Akokwa is neither sick nor dead.

Investigations are on-going to unravel the source of this wicked rumour with the view to bringing the culprit(s) to book.

Ezenna wishes to assure his friends, family and associate that he is hale and hearty.