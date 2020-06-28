TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

June 28, 2020 | Press Release

Tony Ezenna (Ijele Akokwa), Orange Group Chairman is not Dead

By Tony Ezenwa
Click for Full Image Size
Listen to article

This is to appeal to the general public to disregard the rumour about the dead of Tony Ezenna, Chairman of Orange Group.

The rumour is malicious and the hand work of mischief makers as the Ikenga Akokwa is neither sick nor dead.

Investigations are on-going to unravel the source of this wicked rumour with the view to bringing the culprit(s) to book.

Ezenna wishes to assure his friends, family and associate that he is hale and hearty.


About Us

Services

News

Sports

Opinions

Entertainment

Directories

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. Copyright © 2005-2020 Nigerian Voice
Other sites The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists