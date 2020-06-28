EFCC Drags Nine Illegal Oil Dealers to Court

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Lagos Zonal office has arraigned nine suspected illegal oil dealers and a vessel, MT OMUS at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos.

The defendants are Anoruo Joseph; James Miracle; Louis Gbezeh; Tochukwu Nnagora; Nelson Umah; Sunday Ademoyege; Shittu Joseph, Afotan Ayene and Lukman Agberongbe.

They were arrested by officers of the Nigerian Navy aboard a vessel, MT Omus.

They were subsequently handed over to the EFCC for investigation and prosecution.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them and their cousel, Ukadike Ikechukwu urged the court to grant them bail.

The prosecutors, U.U. Buhari and K.E. Uduak urged the court to fix date for the trial of the accused persons.

Justice Maureen Oyetenu granted each of the defendants bail in the sum of 10 million naira with one surety in like sum.

The defendants are to remain in the EFCC custody pending when they are remanded in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCS.

Justice Oyetenu adjourned the matters to July 13, 2020 for hearing.