Ajimobi Laid To Rest (Photos)

Former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has been laid to rest in Ibadan, Oyo state on Sunday.

Ajimobi was buried according to Islamic rites at his 6th Avenue, Yemoja Street, Oluyole Estate residence in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, amid tight security, Punch reports.

The Agodi GRA, which was the preferred choice by the Ajimobi family, was allegedly not approved by the Oyo State Government on the ground of litigation on the property, hence the delayed burial ceremony.

The late Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress was laid to rest at 10:05am.

Ajimobi, aged 70, was confirmed dead on June 25th at a First Cardiology Consultant Hospital in Lagos state.

The late politician, who died as a result of multiple organ failure due to complications from COVID-19, was reportedly buried in strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.

Less than 20 people, including wife of the former governor, Chief Florence Ajimobi, and other members of his immediate family, were in attendance.

Armed policemen were strategically positioned at the residence of the deceased.

Movements in and out of the neighbourhood were controlled as the burial ceremony held.

Party faithful and other loyalists of the late politician were barred from the scene of the burial.

At 12 noon, prayers would be held for him at the Senator Ishaq Abiola Ajimobi Mosque, Oke-Ado, Ibadan.