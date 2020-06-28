Expose Those Behind Pension Fraud, CAN tells Uzodimma

Listen to article

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Imo State Chapter has expressed great dissatisfaction on the huge level of corruption unraveled by the Imo State Government in pension payment.

In recent release of the Imo State Government, it was captured that eight persons held the entire system to ransom and had been collecting N330million annually under dubious means.

This was made known in a Radio program in the state by the Commissioner for Information, Declan Emelumba describing it as highly condemnable, wicked, and must not be condoned sighting that government will soon expose those involved and their collaborators.

CAN in the state through a recent public statement signed by Revd Eches Divine Eches (PhD), the Chairman called on the State Government to make public the names of the perpetrators, as well as their collaborators believing that the eight man syndicate cannot do the crime alone.

"We commend the State Government for the discovery of such anomalies and for being bold to disclose it.

All the culprits whether serving or retired must be made to face the full wrath of the law, which will serve as deterrent for others who might be thinking towards that direction.

"We appeal to retired Imo civil servants to exercise a little more patience to allow government identify loop holes and persons who discredit the system", the statement read.

Imo CAN assured the pensioners in the state that she would hold the Authorities responsible and accountable for any further delays, as they will ensure the right things are done and that payment is made and as at when due while calling on the State Government to expedite action in their verification exercise to unravel how pension money is being dispensed and save our thousands of members from further discomfort.