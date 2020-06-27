Senator Theodore Orji's Property Sealed By EFCC

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) said it has traced some property suspected to be from proceeds of fraud to former Abia Governor, Sen. Theodore Orji.

Spokesperson of the commission, Mr Dele Oyewale disclosed this in a telephone interview on Thursday.

Oyewale said the property which was sealed in Umuahia, the state capital on June 24, 2020 was traced to the former governor in the course of the ongoing investigations of Orji’s alleged financial malfeasance.

Recall that the property sealed by the EFCC included the Abia Mall which accommodates Shoprite and other business entities, and Benac Hotels opposite Broadcasting Corporation of Abia.

Also sealed was a housing estate situated at former Umuahia Main Market.

“Our investigations show that the property belongs to Theodore Orji and as part of the investigations, we have to seal them. That is exactly what we have done,” he said.

Oyewale said that investigations into the alleged financial fraud perpetrated by the former governor was ongoing, adding that the suspect would be charged to court in due time.

“We cannot give a time frame within which to charge him to court because our investigations are always thorough and very diligent,” he said.

“The sealed property are proof of the ongoing investigations and the probe will determine if more will be sealed,” Oyewale said.

Sen. Orji, who represents Abia Central Senatorial zone in the National Assembly was Abia governor between 2007 and 2015.

He had been under investigation by the anti-graft agency since 2018 for allegedly misappropriating over N48 billion.

This followed a petition written and sent to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), by a group, “Save Nigeria Group”.