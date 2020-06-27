FBI Name 6 Nigerians On The List Of The Most Wanted Cyber Criminals

Listen to article

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) on Saturday listed 6 Nigerians Among Most Wanted Cyber Criminals.

The six Nigerians listed on the FBI website are Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin , Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh , Felix Osilama Okpoh , Abiola Ayorinde Kayode , Nnamdi Orson Benson , and Michael Olorunyomi .

The US intelligence and security service asked for tips on how to arrest these six Nigerians in a tweet on its official account.

The FBI noted that all six of them are “believed to currently reside in Nigeria”. “Help the #FBI find ​six Nigerian nationals wanted for their involvement in ​business​ email ​compromise (BEC) schemes resulting in over $6 ​million in losses,” the tweet read .



According to the FBI, Ogunshakin, Uzuh, Okpoh, Kayode and Benson are all wanted on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

“Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

“Ogunshakin allegedly provided bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh, and other co-conspirators Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers,” the FBI said on their website.

“Ogunshakin allegedly also assisted in these schemes by sending spoofed emails to businesses used to solicit fraudulent wire transfers.

“Ogunshakin allegedly later conducted his own BEC schemes, learning from Uzuh and others.

“On August 21, 2019, Ogunshakin was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud.

“On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.” Michael Olorunyomi is however wanted for scamming elderly people using romance scams.

“Micheal Olorunyomi is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

“Olorunyomi allegedly conducted romance fraud schemes often targeting vulnerable elders or widows.

“Olorunyomi allegedly defrauded several victims out of more than $1,000,000 USD. “Additionally, the bank accounts of many of Olorunyomi’s alleged romance scam victims were provided to other co-conspirators to be used to receive fraudulent wire transfers from other fraud schemes.

“On November 13, 2019, Olorunyomi was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, Identity Theft, and Access Device Fraud. On November 14, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

FBI profile of the others

Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh

According to the FBI, Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Uzuh and his co-conspirators, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, allegedly sent spoofed emails to thousands of businesses in the United States requesting fraudulent wire transfers. Uzuh allegedly worked with money launderers, romance scammers, and others involved in BEC schemes to launder the proceeds of their crimes through a complex network of witting and unwitting people in the United States and abroad. On October 18, 2016, Uzuh was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Wire Fraud and Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On October 19, 2016, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Felix Osilama Okpoh

According to the FBI, Felix Osilama Okpoh is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Okpoh allegedly provided hundreds of bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh and other co-conspirators, Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers. Bank accounts that Okpoh allegedly provided to Uzuh received fraudulent wire transfers from victim businesses totaling over $1,000,000 USD. On August 21, 2019, Okpoh was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Abiola Ayorinde Kayode

According to the FBI, Abiola Ayorinde Kayode is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Kayode allegedly provided bank accounts to others that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers. Kayode also allegedly conducted BEC and romance fraud schemes himself. On August 21, 2019, Kayode, along with Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, and Nnamdi Orson Benson, was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.

Nnamdi Orson Benson

According to the FBI, Nnamdi Orson Benson is wanted for his alleged involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scheme that defrauded over 70 different businesses in the United States resulting in combined losses of over $6,000,000 USD.

Benson allegedly provided bank accounts to Richard Izuchukwu Uzuh that were used to receive fraudulent wire transfers. Benson also allegedly conducted romance fraud and advanced fee fraud schemes himself. On August 21, 2019, Benson, along with Alex Afolabi Ogunshakin, Felix Osilama Okpoh, and Abiola Ayorinde Kayode, was indicted in the United States District Court, District of Nebraska, Omaha, Nebraska, on charges of Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud. On August 22, 2019, a federal warrant was issued for his arrest.