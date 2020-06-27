Despatch Riders Turned Armed Robbers Arrested With Their Arms Supplier In Lagos

Listen to article

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two armed robbery suspects, who claimed to be dispatch riders and a man producing their locally-made gun for operations.

A reliable source told the News Agency of Nigeria that the suspects were arrested in a rented Uber car at about 9:30pm on Thursday by the operatives of the Anthony Police Division.

The arrests of the suspects, Sule Karimu and Joseph Celestine, took place during a stop-and-search operation led by the Divisional Police Officer, Superintendent of Police Patricia Amadin.

NAN gathered that the vehicle was stopped in front of a commercial bank on Anthony Village road.

The source said the driver, acting ignorantly to the instructions of the suspects, who were with gun, attempted to escaped but was forced to stop at gunpoint by the officers.

NAN gathered that all the occupants of the car were asked to come out for search, where the arm and ammunition were discovered under the seat of the car.

NAN learnt that their arms manufacturer was later arrested at Obalende area after the suspects confessed to the police that they worked in same company as dispatch riders and hailed from Kogi State.

Contacted, the spokesman of the Lagos State Police Command, DSP Bala Elkana, confirmed the arrests, stressing that the case had been transferred to the Special Anti-Robbery Squad for further investigation.

Elkana said: “Policemen from Anthony Village Police Division,on routine patrol led by the DPO, SP Patricia Amadin, intercepted a wine coloured Toyota Corolla car with Registration Number: KSF 257 FQ, occupied by three suspicious and uneasy looking adult males.

“Upon searching the vehicle, a locally-made pistol with a single live cartridge was recovered under the car seat.

“All three occupants arrested and the vehicle recovered were taken to the station for investigation.”