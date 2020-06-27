Ffk Fulfils His Promise To 9-year Old Oluomachi With Golden Voice

Listen to article

Nigeria's former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fan-Kayode has visited the family of Master Oluomachi Joseph Opara, the talented 9-year old boy singing praises to God with a melodious golden voice while hawking in the streets of Owerri. Femi Fani-Kayode's visit was in fulfilment of his promise of supporting the child's education with N250,000 (Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

The minister who was represented by his brother Inlaw, yesterday handed over the aforesaid money to the father of Little Oluomachi Joseph Opara, Mr Bethran Opara at their Owerri residence.

Recall that the very respected Nigerian politician and human rights activist, Barr Femi Fan-Kayode had through his social media post called for the contact and identity of Oluomachi Joseph Opara when his video went viral on the social media.

"Please listen to this over and over again. It is enchanting. I simply cannot believe that this young boy has such an extraordinary voice and that he is singing such beautiful songs of praise to the Lord.

Does anyone know his name and can anyone trace him? He is singing in Igbo so I assume he is in the south- east.

Once I can confirm his identity and reach his family I will send 250,000 naira to him and pay for his school fees right up until university level. I urge others to help him too. This talented, gifted and blessed child should NOT be hawking and selling things in the streets."

Femi said:

"I wish I knew what state he comes from and who his Governor is. Such talent must not be wasted. For the first time in days I have something to smile and be happy about. Despite his circumstances this boy is still praising God in such a beautiful way.

He has brought tears of joy to my eyes. The Lord is faithful and He will never abandon or forsake this little boy that sings songs of praises to Him whilst selling pears and coconuts on the streets!"

On Friday, 25th June, 2020, Mr Nnamdi Stanley who first identified and recorded the young boy, accompanied the representatives of Chief Femi Fan Kayode as he made his presentation to the family of Oluomachi.

In addition to the N250,000 support fund, the foremost Nigerian, Fan Kayode said: "Again there will be no more street hawking or selling of food items by the side of the road for him because I will also send him an allowance every month.

His golden voice, which is his gift from God, and his obvious love and passion for the Lord has certainly made a way for him and his life will NEVER be the same again."

He called "on all other prominent personalities and public figures that have made a similar pledge to him to please honor them and I reiterate my intention to be responsible for his school fees from now until he finishes University. We must ensure that his gift and talent does not go to waste.

I am so proud of this young man who is doing such a great work and who has said he wants to be a priest."