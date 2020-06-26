Minister Flags Off Construction of FG 10,000 Mass Housing Estate Special Intervention in Borno State

Listen to article

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouk on Friday said that the ground breaking ceremony of 10,000 Mass Housing in Ngwom village of Mafa LGA of Borno state was a clear indication that President Buhar's commitment and determination to ensure that peace and stability is restored in the region.

" I am here on behalf of President Buhari to lay foundation for the first 1000 houses meant for Mafa LGA in Ngwom village. Construction of 100 houses have already commenced by th North East Development Commission (NEDC) of the rebuilding of areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in Borno state.

" Federal.government is constructing 10,000 mass housing estate across 10 Local Government Areas of Borno State because President Muhammadu Buhari has passion and concern for the people of the North East.", Safiya said.

Acordingg to her, all the housing estates will accommodate other social facilities and amenities like schools, markets, clinics, boreholes, motor parks, police stations, playgrounds and other facilities.

She added that the Ngwom village 1000 housing estate is expected to be completed within 8 weeks to fast track the ressettlemrnt process of the IDPs in the North east.

The Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum said " today we are witnessing yet another milestone in the history of Borno state. The President approved 10,000 mass housing estate in the state as special intervention some time ago. what we are witnessing is the construction of 1,000 houses in Ngom while others will be spread across the state".

" The Borno State Government has promised to closed down all IDPs camp on or before May 31st. 2021 and these mass housing estates will assist greatly in our resettlement process. I wish to appreciate the Federal Government and President Buhari for the support ", Zulum said.

He further added that," we want the commission to invest in infrssturatures such as roads, schools, water supply among others. We want to apeal to the ministry to look into the possibility of reconstructing Bama-Mubi road, Gombe Bauchi road, Goniri-Gujba-Biu roads , Biu-Bargu-Jalingo-Yola road among others In the North east".

In his welcome address, the Managing Director of the North East Development Commission ( NEDC), Allhaji Mohammed Goni Alkali said " Borno state has lost over 60 percent of its houses. The deficit of these houses need to be addressed".

"The construction of 10,000 houses across the state and the 1,000 houses in Ngom are to fill the gap.The Federal Executive Council has recently approved the sum of N2.3 billion for construction of 8,800 houses in each state but that of Borno need to be increased ", Alkali said.

He added that NEDC has also constructed and equipped an Isolation Center, equiped it with medical accessories and all the necessary facilities. It also handed over the health facility along with an ambulance to the state government at the Mohammed Goni' Stadium Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp located at Tashan Kano Motor Park area Maiduguri.