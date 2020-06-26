Zulumism in action in Borno State    

Listen to article

The political escapades of Prof Babagana Zulum, the Governor of Borno State have presented an adventure series to most watchers and reminds me of an American singer Diana Ross in one of her renditions, ‘reach out and touch, somebody’s hand, make the world a better place if you can.’

Among so many scintillating achievements, Zulum zoomed into news early this year with his accidental meeting with a primary school teacher, Ms Obiageri Mazi in Shehu Sanda Kyarimi 2, Primary School, Jere LGA Education Authority. He was on a mission to fashion out ways to improve the infrastructure of some primary schools and wouldn’t have wished to be interrupted and so went early. His prying eyes rested on a woman whom he thought was too early to be in the school, strangely enough, even before the pupils.

On investigation, he discovered to his amazement that she was one of the teachers and he posed many questions that revealed her identity- an NCE Teacher and a non-indigene of the state.

Ms Mazi from Abia State, was instantly rewarded with a handsome cash too good for a teacher, as some thought, an amount that almost tripled her monthly salary. Other things followed, culminating in a promotion to Assistant Headmistress.

The lessons here are enormous and far reaching. He elevated a hard worker and by extension bettered the lots of pupils who would benefit much from a relaxed and jocund teacher, highly motivated to handle her pupils like her own. Studies have proven that a teacher’s mien enhances learning, for that, motivation has been accepted in the teaching methodology. Along this positive line, other teachers would be inspired, though some may be envious initially, but at the long run are bound to emulate her, hoping that their own day will come. In these days when the mentality is to get rich quick and at all cost too, young people would be energized to do the right thing as to be lucky one day.

Another lesson here impacts on the terms of citizenship. The constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria guarantees the freedom of any citizen of Nigeria to live and work wherever. Unfortunately, the creation of more states, dwindling economy and scarcity of job opportunities haven’t helped and so, people are hardly employed outside their states of origin, leading to an acerbic discrimination and structural under employment. I am sure that if any Nigerian settler is given a sense of belonging in any part of Nigeria, there would be no doubt that the person would give out his or her best and integrate socially, culturally and politically.

Come to think of it, Zulum knows what hard work is first hand as he trekked over 7 kilometers to school some time in his life, drove commercial vehicles, and did some moonlighting to support his salary, growing through the ranks of civil service and the academia. Would you believe that this erudite governor worked with commercial drivers in the motor park to earn money to finance his tuition in the first university, Ibadan? He had gathered enough experience in hard times and boldly can be said to have seen it all.

His life is a text book on perseverance and innovations.To cite a few, he was appointed the Rector of Ramat Polytechnic in his state previouly; curiously he retained the employment in the University of Maiduguri and still taught lessons there, snubbing the Rector’s monthly emoluments. He worked as a commissioner also and took development to high levels transparently. He has been chronicled as a builder and innovator; his deeds in the polytechnics are still visible as he carried out monumental projects with internally generated funds and other sources. Could this lead to a turning point in the lives of our self-styled democrats, diplomats, academics, ambassadors who have been privileged to the western world and have seen democracy and good governance in action but come back home to champion ethnic hegemony and tribal cleansing.

You do not need to look too far to see the force that propels him. While reacting to newsmen on his benevolence to Mazi, he averred thus. ‘Her gender, tribe, religion and state of origin do not surprise me, but her dedication and above all her patriotism.’ And I will add that patriotism has been a missing ingredient in our polity.

By the days, he has demonstrated the truism in one educational philosophy that knowing is doing as he jumps into secondary schools, teaching science lessons amid serious questions and feedbacks from students as he did in Zarjeri Day Secondary School. Not stopping at that, he equally took a roll call of teachers realizing a shortfall in teaching strength and proposed to beef up.

He was at it again last week June 8th, where he spent a whole day with IDPs in Bama. Zulums antenna focused on Indimi, an abandoned estate allocated to people for over a year but left unoccupied. Talk about intuition, benevolence and pragmatism put together. He instructed the Shehu of Bama to compile a list of the IDPs for reallocation of the wasting block of flats, making the IDPs the envy of the people who long must have dreamt of owning houses. Other leaders may have considered their cronies and concubines, political associates and family members, or rather acquire it forcefully or dubiously as have been witnessed in some states.

Zulum may not only be politically or socially relevant in his innovations, there are spiritual and religious connections: obeying the scriptures while not being a Christian. In John’s admonition in Luke 3, 11, ‘He who has two cloths let him give to whom that has none and without food, let him do likewise.’ I am sure that Islam has an equivalent where it is said that ‘the hand that giveth is always on top.’

Without belaboring the obvious, Zulum is a textbook in self-development, having raced through his education being aware of his dreams despite the odds which saw him engaging in multiple menial jobs many would have flinched at. He is a reference point in tenacity of purpose, a believer in absolute and faultless reward system as demonstrated in the Mazi case. Not only these, he is a rare breed that should be cloned nationally for the benefit of the teeming poor and downtrodden.

You may see my views as the overzealous opinion of an eastern outsider and non-indigene of Borno State, but read below the testimony on Sunday Telegraph, June, 7 page 20 by Hon. Inuwa Bwala, an indigene and former Commissioner in Borno State. ‘I wish to say Prof Zulum, Gov of Brono State is the best. He has become a reference point for good governance in recent times…he is endowed with tremendous human relations, forthright, honest, pragmatic and often calculative in approach….here is one leader who makes promises and abides by every letter of such promises…Zulum works with a supersonic speed compared to the seeming bureaucratic approaches of others and he insists on accountability……He has removed flamboyance from governance and blocked leakages in project implementation by ensuring strict monitoring and supervision. Gov Zulum has executed and commissioned more projects in Nigeria than any in his first one hundred days in office.

It is a common knowledge that goldfish has no hiding place. Surprisingly, Zulum is only one year in office. Zulumism therefore is a clarion call for groundbreaking actions to be emulated nationwide; no doubt, his likes are needed at the national level. Let us clap for good governance!