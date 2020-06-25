TheNigerianVoice Online Radio Center

June 25, 2020 | EFCC News & Reports

EFCC Nabs Six Men in Abuja for cyber crimes

By Olawale Oyegbade, The Nigerian Voice S/W Bureau Chief
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) today arrested six suspected internet fraudsters at Dawaki Model City Estate, Abuja for alleged involvement in cyber crimes.

The suspects are Iyoriobhe Endurance, Peter Uyebitame, Emmanuel Akpobome, Samuel Odianose, Basil Ezenwa, and Dare Adegun.

The arrest of the suspects was sequel to several intelligence garnered overtime about their suspicious lifestyles.

The EFCC Head of Media and Publicity, Mr Dele Oyewale confirmed this to The Nigerian Voice.

Items recovered from them include, one Mercedes Benz C350, 4 Matic, eight (8) expensive phones and four laptops.

The EFCC spokesperson said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.


