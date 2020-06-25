Court convicts man in Gombe for N2million Fraud

Listen to article

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, (EFCC) Gombe Zonal office has secured the conviction of Olorunlagba Kehinde Abayomi before Justice Beatrice Lazarus Iliya of Gombe State High Court.

He was arraigned on one count bordering on criminal breach of trust and conversion to the tune of N2, 000,000 (Two Million Naira only)

According to the charge sheet: “That you Olorunlagba Kehinde Abayomi sometime in April 2018, at Gombe, Gombe State dishonestly misappropriate the sum of N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira only) property of one Olusoji Onile which was meant for palm kernel business, which you dishonestly converted to your own use, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code Law and punishable under Section 312 of the same code.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded guilty to it.

Prosecution counsel, G. I. Ndeh applied to the court that the defendant be convicted and sentenced accordingly; he also informed the court that the amount in question was recovered in the course of investigation.

Justice Iliya convicted and sentenced him to pay the sum of One Hundred Thousand Naira N100, 000.00, as fine.